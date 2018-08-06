Fire breaks out at Priya Cinema in Kolkata, no casualty

By PTI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out today at the Priya cinema hall in the Deshapriyo Park area here during a late night show, fire brigade officials said.

The audience made a hasty exit after the smoke filled the auditorium at around 10:15 pm, shortly before the show was to end, they said.

There is no report of any casualty, the officials said, adding that five fire tenders were pressed into service.

Four members of the cinema hall's owner's family and a staff were trapped on the roof.

They were evacuated by fire brigade personnel, sources said.

Fire-fighters gave them oxygen masks as they were been brought down by the stairs, they said.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sovan Chatterjee and senior fire brigade officials are at the spot.

Chatterjee said all those trapped on the roof were evacuated safely.

The sources suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The minister said all angles, including the possibility of the fire originating from a ground floor restaurant, would be investigated.

Noted Bengali actor Dev also visited the spot.