Three killed in clashes over panchayat board formation in West Bengal

By PTI

BARASAT: Three persons were killed and 10 others injured in group clashes over formation of a panchayat board in North 24 Parganas district, the police said today.

The two groups hurled bombs and fired bullets at each other at Amdanga block last night, they said. The situation was now stated to be under control, police said.

The president of the district Trinamool Congress Jyoti Priya Mallick claimed that two of the deceased belonged to the Trinamool Congress and one was a CPI(M) supporter.

He further claimed that 15 Trinamool Congress workers were injured in the clash.

CPI(M) leaders could not be contacted for their version.

The violence followed similar clashes in North Dinajpur, Malda and Purulia districts since Monday in which four persons were killed and several injured.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace following the incidents.