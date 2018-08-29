Home Cities Kolkata

Three killed in clashes over panchayat board formation in West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace following the incidents.

Published: 29th August 2018 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

15 Trinamool Congress workers were injured in the clash. (Phot0|Google maps)

By PTI

BARASAT: Three persons were killed and 10 others injured in group clashes over formation of a panchayat board in North 24 Parganas district, the police said today.

The two groups hurled bombs and fired bullets at each other at Amdanga block last night, they said. The situation was now stated to be under control, police said.

The president of the district Trinamool Congress Jyoti Priya Mallick claimed that two of the deceased belonged to the Trinamool Congress and one was a CPI(M) supporter.

He further claimed that 15 Trinamool Congress workers were injured in the clash.

CPI(M) leaders could not be contacted for their version.

The violence followed similar clashes in North Dinajpur, Malda and Purulia districts since Monday in which four persons were killed and several injured.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace following the incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal panchayat Jyoti Priya Mallick

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Not going to J&K with closed mind, fixed agenda: Governor Satya Pal Malik
Barack Obama used to listen to Manmohan Singh to know how to run huge economy: Chidambaram
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning.
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals