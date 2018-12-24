Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal police not worthy of their uniforms: State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Published: 24th December 2018 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday accused the state police force of inactivity and said they are not worthy of wearing the uniform.

Ghosh claimed the state police has deliberately not been taking steps against the miscreants involved in making bombs as they have the backing of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"You (West Bengal Police) aren't worth your uniform. Above all, you are insulting us. There's a general perception that people from Jharkhand are coming here and making bombs. 


"Can't the police catch them? All those involved in these incidents are from Trinamool Congress," he said, while addressing a public rally in Birbhum district.

Several incidents of crude bomb explosion took place in a number of districts.

The bomb squad of West Bengal CID recovered and defused at least six bombs hidden in a jute bag in Murshidabad district on Sunday.

