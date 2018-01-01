KOLKATA: A teenaged boy kept the police and fire brigade personnel and his family members on tenterhook for around six hours after climbing a sunshade at the top of their four-storey house in the city and threatening to jump from there.

The incident occurred at Dum Dum area in north Kolkata after the 15-year-old boy's father scolded him for riding a motorbike without a driving license, the police said.

Failing to persuade him to descend from the top of the building, the family members called the police and the fire brigade for help.

Curious onlookers watched the drama on New Year's Day as it unfolded at around 11 a m and ended at 4.50 p m.

"The boy climbed the sunshade after he was scolded by his father. We tried to convince him to get down to the terrace. But he was not listening to us and kept on moving from one sunshade to the other," an officer of Dum Dum police station said.

Fire department officials took precautionary measures by setting up a net below and putting up ladders at points from where the boy could be rescued, he said adding that he finally came down after around six hours.