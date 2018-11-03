Home Cities Kolkata

Traffic suspended at Kolkata's Dunlop flyover after collapse of newly erected height bar

The busy flyover which had been closed for all types of vehicles for past one and half months was shortly opened for small vehicles to ply.

Published: 03rd November 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Vehicular traffic on Dunlop flyover, connecting Dakshineswar with Shyambazar in northern part of the city, was today suspended after a height bar collapsed at the wee hours.

However, no casualty had been reported after the fall of iron height bar.

The busy flyover which had been closed for all types of vehicles for past one and half months, after the mishap at Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata, was shortly opened for small vehicles to ply.

But that too was suspended from Saturday after the collapse of the iron bar.

Official sources said the erection of the bar had already started.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Dunlop flyover Dunlop flyover traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp