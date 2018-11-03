Traffic suspended at Kolkata's Dunlop flyover after collapse of newly erected height bar

By UNI

KOLKATA: Vehicular traffic on Dunlop flyover, connecting Dakshineswar with Shyambazar in northern part of the city, was today suspended after a height bar collapsed at the wee hours.

However, no casualty had been reported after the fall of iron height bar.

The busy flyover which had been closed for all types of vehicles for past one and half months, after the mishap at Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata, was shortly opened for small vehicles to ply.

But that too was suspended from Saturday after the collapse of the iron bar.

Official sources said the erection of the bar had already started.