Park Street fire in Kolkata brought under control

By ANI

KOLKATA: A fire, which broke out on the fifth floor of a high-rise at Kolkata's Park Street on Monday, has been brought under control.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames at the Apeejay House, a commercial building with offices of Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Coal India Limited, among others.

Primary reports suggest a short circuit could have caused the fire at around 11 in the morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

Several residents of the area and people from the building, who were evacuated, tweeted pictures of the fire.

Images showed thick black smoke billowing out of the commercial building.