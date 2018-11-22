Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal government to survey Presidency hostel progress, says minister

A section of the Presidency students have been protesting against the prolonged renovation of Hindu Hostel affecting the outstation students.

Published: 22nd November 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: A top official of the West Bengal education department would survey the progress of the work in the Presidency University's Hindu Hotel, which is under renovation, on November 26, minister Partha Chatterjee said Thursday.

A section of the Presidency students have been protesting against the prolonged renovation of Hindu Hostel affecting the outstation students.

The hostel, located beside the university building is being repaired by the state PWD for over three years, while its boarders have been accommodated in a rented premises at New Town, which is quite far.

A delegation of the agitating students met Education Minister Partha Chatterjee at the state Assembly when he assured them that the education secretary would review the progress of works in the hostel on November 26.

Chatterjee had on Monday said the demand by students for being accommodated in the Hindu Hostel at the earliest is just and cannot be ignored for long.

The state public works department (PWD) had missed the November 15 deadline for hostel renovation, following which the students started a sit-in demonstration in the main building of the university.

Chatterjee had also said the government would look into the reasons behind the delay in renovation work.

University Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia recently said, while the government had wanted to complete the work of the two wards of hostel by November 15, the PWD gave a report that some work related to safety and security issues still remained to be completed.

On October 12 students had called off their 10-day-long hunger strike after authorities gave them a written assurance that they would be provided accommodation at the Hindu hostel, adjacent to the institute's campus, by the middle of November if the PWD gave the clearance.

The students had held sit-in protests on the institute since August 3 seeking room allotments at two wards of Eden Hindu Hostel but called off the sit-in along with fast on October 12.

The Hindu Hostel was shut down for repairs in July, 2015 and 150 boarders were shifted to a rented accommodation at New Town, which is quite far from the university.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Presidency hostel Hindu Hotel Partha Chatterjee Presidency University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp