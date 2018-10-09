Protests erupt after six-year-old girl molested by school teacher in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: A six-year-old student was allegedly molested by a government school teacher here, following which the accused was arrested, police said Tuesday.

The police had a tough time controlling agitated family members of the victim who tried to force their way into the school, located in the southern part of the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast division) Kalyan Mukherjee said.

According to the DCP, 10 police personnel, including two officers-in-charge of Gariahat and Lake police stations, were injured in brickbatting by the protesters.

The police had to use batons to disperse the agitators and three people were arrested for attacking the police personnel and destroying public properties, he said.

Asked about lathi-charge on the protesters, Mukherjee said the police took the step to save themselves and public properties.

The accused was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and a probe was initiated against him, he said.

The school authorities were not available for comments.