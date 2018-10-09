Rains may act spoiler during Durga Puja in West Bengal

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Booked tickets to Kolkata to witness the iconic Durga Pujas of the city? Well, here is some bad news for you.

Weather forecasts predict heavy rains over Kolkata and other parts of south Bengal during Durga Puja.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, the formation of a cyclonic depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy showers for three days October 11 onwards.

"A cyclonic depression has formed over Bay of Bengal which is expected to have landfall at Odisha coast in the next 48 hours which is likely to cause heavy rains is expected from Thursday onwards," Alipore Met department director G K Das said.

Heavy rains are expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Burdwan districts of south Bengal.

Though the heavy rains are expected to subside by October 16 when the Durga Puja festivities will start with full swing from Maha Saptami, the forecasted rains preceding Saptami is likely to affect the Durga Puja pandals and the lighting effects.

The weather forecast has worried the West Bengal residents who wait eagerly the entire year for the festivities.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the deep seas for the next few days.