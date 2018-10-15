Home Cities Kolkata

Toll in Kolkata's Nagerbazar bomb blast rises to three

Kolkata blast

Bomb disposal squad personnel inspect a low-intensity explosion in front of a multi-storey building in Nagerbazar area at Kazipara in Kolkata Tuesday Oct 2 2018. (File| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 36-year-old man who was injured in an explosion at Nagerbazar area succumbed to his wounds at a state-run hospital here, an official of the medical establishment said Monday.

With this, the death toll in the explosion has risen to three.

The man identified as Sharat Sethi, a washerman, was sitting at a nearby tea stall when the low-intensity blast took place on October 2 morning.

Sethi died at the RG Kar Hospital here Sunday night, the official said.

Another victim of the blast, Ajit Halder, had passed away at the hospital on Saturday night.

West Bengal CID, which is investigating the blast, said the death of fruitseller Ajit Halder on Saturday night would slow up their probe.

"He (Halder) was giving us important information on what had happened on that day," a senior officer of the CID said.

A seven-year-old boy was killed and nine people, including his mother, were injured in the low-intensity explosion in front of a fruit stall in the northern suburb of the metropolis.

The boy's mother is undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital, an official of the state-run facility said.

Kolkata Nagerbazar Bomb Blast

