Home Cities Kolkata

Durga Puja rush: Kolkata Metro records highest ever footfall with over 9 Lakh passengers on Shashti

The Kolkata Metro has run 300 services on Monday to cater the puja rush.

Published: 16th October 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of Kolkata Metro. | AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Kolkata Metro has recorded its highest-ever footfall of more than nine lakh passengers on Shashti, the sixth day of Durga Puja festival, railways said Tuesday.

Around 9.11 lakh passengers used the Kolkata Metro services on Monday.

"This is the highest footfall recorded by the Kolkata Metro since its inception. The previous highest passenger count was 8.78 lakh on September 25 this year," a railway spokesperson said.

The Kolkata Metro has run 300 services on Monday to cater the puja rush.

It has scheduled 224 services on Saptmi, Ashtmi and Navmi during the puja.

The metro services will be available to passengers from 1.40 PM to 4.00 AM.

On Dasami, 118 services will be run from 1.40 PM to 10.00 PM.

The Kolkata Metro has taken all possible measures anticipating huge puja rush.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made and medical personnel have been deployed at the stations, the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durga Puja Kolkata Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp