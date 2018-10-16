Durga Puja rush: Kolkata Metro records highest ever footfall with over 9 Lakh passengers on Shashti

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Kolkata Metro has recorded its highest-ever footfall of more than nine lakh passengers on Shashti, the sixth day of Durga Puja festival, railways said Tuesday.

Around 9.11 lakh passengers used the Kolkata Metro services on Monday.

"This is the highest footfall recorded by the Kolkata Metro since its inception. The previous highest passenger count was 8.78 lakh on September 25 this year," a railway spokesperson said.

The Kolkata Metro has run 300 services on Monday to cater the puja rush.

It has scheduled 224 services on Saptmi, Ashtmi and Navmi during the puja.

The metro services will be available to passengers from 1.40 PM to 4.00 AM.

On Dasami, 118 services will be run from 1.40 PM to 10.00 PM.

The Kolkata Metro has taken all possible measures anticipating huge puja rush.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made and medical personnel have been deployed at the stations, the spokesperson said.