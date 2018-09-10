Home Cities Kolkata

Calcutta High Court takes initiative to get 'sexually abused' child admitted to school 

The court ordered the school to submit the guidelines before the court on September 20.

Published: 10th September 2018 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a bid to secure the future of a girl, who was allegedly sexually abused by two teachers last year when she was 4, the Calcutta High Court Monday took the initiative to get her admitted to a different school.

Justice Nadira Patherya directed the school here, where the incident allegedly took place, to formulate guidelines for its teachers on dealing with its students to ensure their safety and a proper personality development.

The court ordered the school to submit the guidelines before the court on September 20.

The court observed that it may consider a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all schools in West Bengal, setting guidelines for teachers and the educational institutions on dealing with children.

Justice Patherya asked the father of the girl to suggest the name of a school that he would want her daughter to get admitted to, before the court on Friday.

The direction came after Priyanka Tibrewal, lawyer for the girl's father, submitted before the court that several schools have refused admission to the girl on the ground that she has attained the age of 5 years and crossed the cut-off age for admission.

The father of the child had moved a petition before the court claiming police inaction in ensuring trial of the accused persons.

The state counsel told the court that investigation in the case has been completed, charge sheet have been filed against the accused persons and trial has also commenced.

The parents of the girl had withdrawn the girl from the school following her alleged sexual abuse by two games teachers in November, 2017, Tibrewal told the court, adding that the child has been going to a play school since then.

The incident had allegedly took place on November 30, 2017 in the school and the father had filed a police complaint stating that his daughter had been sexually abused by two physical education teachers inside the school premises.

The school at Ranikuthi in south Kolkata had closed for some days owing to protests by parents of students over the alleged incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Priyanka Tibrewal rape case Kolkata schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike