Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves for 12-day trip to Germany, Italy

The chief minister is likely to return on September 28, they said.

Published: 16th September 2018 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday left for a 12-day trip to Germany and Italy to attract more investments to the state.

Banerjee, accompanied by Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Finance Secretary H K Dwivedi and Chief Secretary Malay Dey, left for Frankfurt and Milan at around 9. 45 am, official sources said.

READ| BJP cannot repeat its 2014 Lok Sabha poll performance in 2019: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The chief minister is likely to return on September 28, they said. Banerjee said she was invited by industrialists, businessmen and the government of the two European countries.

The dignitaries had visited the state during the Bengal Global Business Summit this year.

"I am going to Frankfurt and Milan to bring in more business and industry to the state.

We will be holding two meetings - one in Frankfurt and another in Milan," she told reporters at the NSC Bose International Airport before leaving for Dubai enroute to Europe.

She said there were invitations from Poland, where Power Minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee had recently visited, and that IT secretary Debashish Sen would soon be visiting Silicon Valley in the US.

"We are benefitted by these kind of visits because they bring in more investments to the state," the chief minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi