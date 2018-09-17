Home Cities Kolkata

Fire still raging in Bagree Market; firefighters continue to struggle amid water scarcity

Thirty-five fire tenders were pressed into service as the blaze spread to other parts of the market, in congested Canning Street.

Published: 17th September 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows out of a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market during a major fire at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: The fire that engulfed the famous Bagree Market in the central part of the city early Sunday is still raging, with firefighters saying it may take several hours to control the blaze.

Thirty-five fire tenders were pressed into service as the blaze spread to other parts of the market, in congested Canning Street.

Firefighters tried to control the blaze by spraying water on the building from six directions. A senior police officer, who visited the area, said the situation has improved Monday and firemen are still working to tame the flames.

It may take several hours more to fight the fire, a senior official of the fire department told PTI.

"Almost the entire building has been engulfed in the fire because a huge amount of inflammable materials stored inside the shops helped to spread it. Despite the problems, we are fighting to the best of our abilities to douse the fire," the fire department official said.

Firefighters on Sunday had a tough time bringing in fire tenders and other equipment inside the congested area. They had to cut innumerable overhead tangled wires to bring in one hydraulic ladder to fight the fire.

Also Read: Bagree Market fire: Kolkata Mayor says market authorities did not install adequate fire safety measures

The fire personnel also sprayed water on the adjacent buildings, to control the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings. Firefighters faced difficulties with the scarcity of water in the area as water was supplied from a water body in nearby Laldighi and Hooghly river in Mallickghat.

"Water scarcity is a problem here. If there was a water supply from this area we could have fought the fire in a much better manner. Supplying water has been a problem as it is brought from nearby supplies," another official of the fire department present at the site said.

The fire which broke out around 2.30 am Sunday gutted at least 1,000 business establishments inside the G+5 market causing huge losses to traders ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

No loss of life has been reported but six persons, including two firefighters, fell sick after inhaling the toxic smoke, the police said.

The sick persons were treated at the Calcutta Medical College Hospital and later discharged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Fire Bagree Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  