Home Cities Kolkata

Bagree Market fire brought under control after two days

At the moment the process of "cooling down" was on at the Bagree Market and 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service for it.

Published: 18th September 2018 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata fire

By PTI

KOLKATA: The massive fire at Bagree Market in Burrabazar area in the business hub of the city has been brought under control after two days, a senior officer of the fire department said Tuesday.

At the moment the process of "cooling down" was on at the Bagree Market and 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service for it, Director General (DG) of West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services Jag Mohan said.

"The fire has been brought under control. Our officers kept on fighting the blaze and they fought throughout the night. We are continuing our fight as the cooling process is on," Jag Mohan said.

There was immense heat inside the building and it made things very difficult for firefighters to continue, he said. No one was injured in the fire, he added. Another fire department officer said cracks were found on the walls of the building and precautionary measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

"Shopkeepers and a few residents of adjacent buildings have been evacuated. A few cracks were seen on the walls of the Bagree Market building. We are not taking any chances," the officer said.

The massive fire broke out at Bagree Market around 2.30 am on Sunday, gutting at least 1,000 business establishments inside the G+5 building and causing huge losses to traders ahead of Durga Puja.

The state government has directed the police and the fire department to find out the cause of the fire and initiate strict legal action against those found guilty in this mishap.

Police have been directed to summon owners of the building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Fire Bagree Market fire Fire in Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo