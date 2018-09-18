Home Cities Kolkata

West Bengal government to formulate new fire safety policy: Minister

Many commercial buildings are quite old and there are no proper fire safety measures there.

Published: 18th September 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata A firefighter looks on as extinguishing work at the multi-storey building is underway for the third consecutive day at Bagree Market in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is planning to formulate a new policy on fire safety for commercial buildings in the city in the wake of the massive fire that gutted Bagree Market here.

Commercial buildings would not be granted trade licenses if they fail to follow fire safety rules, a senior minister, who did not wish to be identified, said.

"We are planning to come up with a policy soon. We are formulating it and the final decision will be taken once the chief minister returns from her foreign tour," he told PTI Monday.

"There are several commercial buildings in the city and we must have better fire safety measures for them," he said.

Trade licenses would not be granted if such buildings fail to follow the fire safety norms specified by the government, the minister said.

Many commercial buildings are quite old and there are no proper fire safety measures there. They are functioning with the same infrastructure for all these years, without paying heed to the advise of the fire department and the city municipal corporation, he said.

They take money from the business enterprises who have shops in those buildings, the minister said.As per the proposed policy, all commercial buildings should have separate water reservoirs for emergency purposes only, he said.

The massive fire at Bagree Market on Sunday gutted at least 1,000 business establishments inside the G+5 building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bagree Market fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju