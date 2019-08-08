Two arrested after seizure of around 10 kg drugs in Kolkata

By IANS

KOLKATA: Two drug dealers were arrested in Kolkata for possessing over 10 kg of narcotics valued at around Rs 50 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Based on the information obtained during the interrogation of two earlier accused, who were arrested on August 3, personnel from the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police arrested the two dealers - Mohibur Rahman, Assabur Hossain - from the vicinity of Salt Lake Stadium on EM Bypass road on Wednesday. "About one lakh pieces of yaba tablets (amphetamine) weighing about 10.369 kg with approximate market value of Rs 50 Lakh were recovered from their possession," a police official said.

The acuused will be produced before a court in Kolkata on Thursday.