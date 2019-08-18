Home Cities Kolkata

Waterlogging in parts of Kolkata due to continuous rainfall

According to the IMD, in Kolkata, skies will generally remain cloudy and may receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for next one week.

Published: 18th August 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Locals wade through flooded roads in Kolkata

Locals wade through flooded roads in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The heavy downpour caused water-logging at several places in Kolkata on Sunday.

Vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement have also been disrupted due to waterlogging on roads.

Sharing his agony, a local resident Naushad Ahmed told ANI, "Since three days it's raining and the entire city is drowning. The government does not seem to take any action to resolve the issue. The water is creating infection and it's affecting our daily life."

The rains have damaged the roads completely and it increases the risk for us to use the road, a resident Sandeep Kumar Shah said.

Children are not able to go to schools and we have also lost the electricity connection, he added.

According to the IMD, in Kolkata, skies will generally remain cloudy and may receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for next one week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Kolkata floods Kolkata rains
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp