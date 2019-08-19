Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee's cries foul after his security taken away

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sovan Chatterjee, former mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation who recently joined the BJP, wrote to the commissioner of police, Kolkata Anuj Sharma, requesting him to deploy security personnel to “avert any untoward attempt’’ on his life.

Chatterjee alleged that his security arrangement was withdrawn on Saturday without any prior information and he blamed the TMC-led government of acting out of “vindictiveness’’.

“Suddenly my security personnel were withdrawn around 11.15 pm on August 17 by your office without any intimation,’’ Chatterjee emailed to Sharma.

‘’I resigned from the office of mayor and minister on November 22, 2018. Still, my security arrangement was not reduced as the state government and the police department,’’ he mentioned in the email. Chatterjee, an MLA, claimed that he was attacked recently.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh said Chatterjee would be given protection by central force personnel.