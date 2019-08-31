Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata diary: IIT-Kharagpur honours 372 doctorates

IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday awarded the highest number of PhD degrees in its history.

Published: 31st August 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

pranab mondal

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

IIT-Kharagpur honours 372 doctorates

IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday awarded the highest number of PhD degrees in its history. The Institution conferred degrees on 372 PhD students, a substantial increase from last year’s figure of 295, said an official of the institution, which is ranked among the elite centres of learning across the globe. Apart from handing certificates to graduating students, the institute also honoured 20 of its former students with distinguished alumnus awards. The alumni of the prestigious institute feature top names in the corporate world, including former chief executive officer of Pepsico Indra Nooyi.

145 city roads crying for repairs, says civic body

At least 145 roads in Kolkata need immediate repairs, estimates Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Every year, as monsoon arrives and the roads crack up, baring potholes, agencies pass the buck and by the time the Durga Puja comes around, the broken portions of stretches are given cosmetic repairs. Roads in the city are in the custodianship of multiple agencies.

This year, the municipal corporation has allotted around R5 crore for patchwork on some of the potholed roads. An estimate is being prepared for some roads that require thorough repairs. While the agencies resort to a blame game as broken roads turn a death trap, the commuters and motorists have to bear the brunt of inconvenience.  The potholed stretches turn particularly hazardous during monsoon, risking lives.

Old answer scripts for HS selection tests

The Higher Secondary selection tests will be conducted with old answer scripts, not the Question-cum-Answer Booklets (QCABs) that the students have to write on in the Plus II exams, scheduled next March, officials said. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, which conducts the exam, will issue QCAB samples to the schools before the tests. Council officials said QCABs will not be used in this year’s selection tests, to be held internally by individual institutions. The decision has been so taken to avoid confusion and complications, officials said.

Inaugural Sikkim-Kolkata flight jinxed again

Lack of requisite infrastructure at Pakyong airport has yet again jinxed the lone flight from Sikkim to Kolkata. The flight, suspended in June, was set to be revived on October 1. Domestic carrier SpiceJet shelved its plan to launch the inaugural flight citing lack of facilities to enable flight operations in low visibility at the airstrip, located at a height of 4,600 feet. The airline has now set its sights on launching flight operations towards the end of October. Many fliers who booked tickets for the inaugural flight have taken refunds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp