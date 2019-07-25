Home Cities Kolkata

Amit Shah to inaugurate Durga Puja festivities in Mamata's locality: BJP sources

BJP's state unit secretary Sayantan Basu now heads the Sanghasree Durga Puja Committee which was previously helmed by Mamata Banerjee's brother Kartik Banerjee.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP president Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's locality this year, party sources said on Thursday.

'Sanghasree Durga Puja Committee' has been organising the puja for the last 73 years.

In the last few years, the festivities were inaugurated by Banerjee.

However, much has changed since the BJP's rise on West Bengal's political firmament in the Lok Sabha polls when it clinched 18 of the state's 42 seats, just four less than Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

BJP's state unit secretary Sayantan Basu now heads the Sanghasree Durga Puja Committee which was previously helmed by Mamata Banerjee's brother Kartik Banerjee.

A functionary of the committee, however, insisted it had nothing to do with politics.

"It has nothing to do with politics. Mr Sayantan Basu is our president. He has said he will talk to Amit Shah's office to have a date fixed for inaugurating the Durga Puja this time," Souradeep Dutta, assistant general secretary of the club told PTI.

Sayantan Basu said the club, with which the puja committee is associated, had requested him to have Shah inaugurate the festivities and that he was looking at it.

Durga Puja, arguably the biggest festival of Bengal, has often been used by political parties to reach out to the masses.

The BJP had last year set up nearly 3,000 stalls outside puja pandals across the state where it displayed books propagating the party's ideology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanghasree Durga Puja Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp