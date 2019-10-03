Now enjoy IndiGo's daily direct flights from Kolkata to Hanoi

By IANS

KOLKATA: India's leading air carrier IndiGo on Thursday commenced operations to Vietnam, with a daily direct flight between Kolkata and the Southeast Asian nation's capital Hanoi.

Flight number 6E 1398 will depart Kolkata at 12.40 p.m. and reach Hanoi at 4.55 p.m., the airlines said in a media release.

The return flight 6E 1399 will leave Hanoi at 5:55 p.m. and arrive in the eastern metropolis at 7:20 p.m.

According to the airlines, the new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.

Hanoi has thus become the airline's 19th international and 75th overall destination.

Vietnam is the fifth Southeast Asian country in the airline's network after Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and its recent flights to Myanmar.

The company's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said: "This inaugural flight is a step towards Government's 'Act East' vision.. Our connections to Vietnam will not only enable increased tourist footfall in both the countries but also connect the Buddhist community in Vietnam with important religious cities in India, Myanmar and China through Kolkata."