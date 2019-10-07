Home Cities Kolkata

Aarey tree felling: 29 protesters released from jail, Section 144 relaxed

The arrests were made on Friday and Saturday after clashes broke out between the police and green activists opposing axing of trees by MMRCL in the Aarey Colony.

Published: 07th October 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

A tractor carries away the fallen trees for building a construction site of metro car parking shed at Aarey Colony Mumbai Monday Oct. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

A tractor carries away the fallen trees for building a construction site of metro car parking shed at Aarey Colony Mumbai Monday Oct. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: All 29 protesters, arrested for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel during the felling of trees at the Aarey Colony here, have been released from jail after being granted bail, officials said on Monday.

Mumbai Police have also relaxed prohibitory orders imposed in the Aarey Colony and its surrounding areas.

A court here on Sunday ordered the release of protesters on certain conditions, including production of personal surety of Rs 7,000 and assurance that they would not take part in protests.

Following the court order, 24 of the protesters, lodged in Thane Central Jail, were released in the wee hours of Monday, a police official said.

Besides, five women protesters, who were lodged in the Byculla Jail here, were also set free after completion of the legal formalities, he said.

The arrests were made on Friday and Saturday after clashes broke out between the police and green activists opposing axing of trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in the Aarey Colony.

Meanwhile, the police also relaxed prohibitory orders, imposed under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 in Aarey Colony and surrounding areas, another official said.

ALSO READ | 'Don't cut anything now': SC directs Fadnavis government to maintain status quo on Aarey tree felling

"We have not lifted Section 144 completely, but relaxed it, allowing residents of the area to enter or move out.

But, action will be taken if we find any unlawful assembly or anyone breaking law in Aarey," Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok said.

The police imposed Section 144 in the area on Saturday, following protests by activists against the felling of trees in the green zone to make way for a Metro car shed.

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in the area.

A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire thing and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 before its forest bench.

The apex court directed that if anybody is still under arrest for protesting the cutting of trees, they should be released forthwith on furnishing of personal bonds.

During the hearing, the Maharashtra government told the bench that all those arrested for protesting against cutting of trees in Aarey have been released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aarey tree felling Aarey protests Aarey Colony Thane Central Jail Byculla jail
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp