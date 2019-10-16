Home Cities Kolkata

JU global alumni members to meet Bengal Governor on Babul Supriyo episode

Tanmoy Ghosh, a spokesman of the 1600-strong alumni body, on Tuesday said Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the university, gave them time on Wednesday afternoon.

Left wing students of Jadavpur University raise slogans during a protest against Union Minister Babul Supriyo's participation in ABVP seminar in Kolkata Thursday September 19. 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Representatives of the Jadavpur University global alumni body, will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday, over the chain of incidents that took place during Union minister Babul Supriyo's visit to the institute last month.

"The Chancellor gave us time after we wrote to him condemning the entire incident - the heckling of the union minister, his conduct towards the students and the vice- chancellor during the agitation, the vandalisation of university property by outsiders and efforts to malign the university and it's students. We also wanted to have an audience with him," Ghosh said.

He said a six-member delegation of alumni, who had studied in different disciplines in the university will meet Dhankhar and narrate how they viewed the entire incident.

"We are sure that he will give us a patient hearing," the former JU student said.

The 1,600 alumni members are spread all over the world and in different parts of the country holding responsible positions and they are all upset over the alleged attempt to show JU in poor light after September 19, he said.

Union minister Babul Supriyo was on September 19 heckled and held up for several hours by the students in Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend a seminar organised by the ABVP.

The governor went there and "rescued" the minister.

A group of people, allegedly ABVP workers, later damaged properties of the institute.

To a question, Ghosh said the alumni want Dhankhar's guidance in running the institute as Chancellor but "We are of the view that the Chancellor does not need to be kept abreast about the day to day issues which are decided by the Executive Council. This includes the selection of honorary D Litt and D Sc recipients at Convocation," Ghosh said.

