Home Cities Kolkata

Mamata visits Abhijit Banerjee's home, says Bengal government keen to use his services

The chief minister who was accompanied by senior officials also exchanged pleasantries with Nirmala Banerjee, Abhijit's mother.

Published: 16th October 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanges greetings with Nirmala Banerjee mother of Indian-American Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee in Kolkata Wednesday Oct. 16 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanges greetings with Nirmala Banerjee mother of Indian-American Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee in Kolkata Wednesday Oct. 16 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a visit to Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee's house in South Kolkata and congratulated his mother on her son's success and said the state government was keen to utilise his services.

The chief minister who was accompanied by senior officials also exchanged pleasantries with Nirmala Banerjee, Abhijit's mother and a noted economist herself, and said the government was also keen on utilising her services too.

"We are all proud of him. In whatever way we can, subject to the time he can spare, we want to involve him in various pro-poor efforts of the government," Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

Addressing Nirmala as 'aunt', Banerjee said she has briefed her about the pro-poor schemes and projects of the state government.

"Our secretary of Agriculture department will brief her about our projects. There is the Health Department, Woman and Child Welfare Department, Rural Development Department, Education Department where she can also help us," the chief minister said in presence of Nirmala Banerjee after coming out of her residence.

During her visit, Banerjee was accompanied by Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, minister Indranil Sen and city police chief Anuj Sharma.

Sen, a noted singer, also sang a few Rabindrasangeet (Tagore songs) during the informal meeting.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee commits faux pas, repeatedly calls Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee as 'Abhishek Babu'

Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-American, has jointly won the Nobel prize in economics along with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

He bagged the award for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

West Bengal government is also planning to organise a grand felicitation for the Nobel laureate, senior minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.

Abhijit Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in the city on the night of October 22.

The chief minister on Monday in a tweet had congratulated Abhijit.

"Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, an alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Banerjee is an alumnus of South Point School in the city and Presidency College, Calcutta, where he completed his BSC degree in economics in 1981.

He received his PhD in 1988 from Harvard University.

Banerjee, 58, is currently the Ford Foundation international professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee Nirmala Banerjee
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp