Home Cities Kolkata

Nobel laureate Abhijit Binayak Banerjee's friend recalls his love for western music

Abhijit Pathak said Banerjee had a select group of friends in the premier institute, of which he was a part.

Published: 16th October 2019 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Abhijit Banerjee

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee won the 2019 Nobel for Economics. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Nobel laureate Abhijit Binayak Banerjee was fond of English classics and Western music, his friend in the Presidency College here said on Tuesday.

Abhijit Pathak said Banerjee had a select group of friends in the premier institute, of which he was a part.

Indian-American economist Banerjee his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer jointly won the Nobel "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

"Banerjee had an abiding interest on wide-ranging issues and not solely in academics. From English classics to western music to films, he had deep interests and undoubtedly he was better informed than me on these," Pathak told PTI.

He recalled one incident when he was taken to a special show of Charlie Chaplin's 'Modern Times' and 'Great Dictator' at the American Center by Banerjee.

Pathak said he was introduced to Bob Dylan and western music by him.

Revealing their divergent interest in the fields of arts, Pathak said, "while I knew the names and songs of most Rabindra Sangeet exponents by heart, I heard the name of Bob Dylan first from him."

"We came from different backgrounds. I came to the Presidency (College) from a Bengali medium school and was a bit introvert. We came closer after around six months," said Pathak, who is now a partner of a chartered accountancy firm.

It was clear that Presidency College, now Presidency University, nurtured Banerjee and shaped his future, he said.

"We were regular visitors to the famous Promod-dar canteen at Presidency College and spent hours debating on various issues," he said.

To a question, Pathak said he and Banerjee were regularly in touch till five-six years back, when "we would meet during his visit to Kolkata, but since then there was not much contact."

He recalled having visited Banerjee's workplace at Harvard in 2017 when he went to the US to meet his son.

"But as I went there without informing him to surprise him, we found his room locked. I left my visiting card and he mailed me back inviting me to join him later. But I could not due to my tight schedule," Pathak said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhijit Binayak Banerjee Presidency College Abhijit Banerjee Nobel Prize for Economics nobel prize
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp