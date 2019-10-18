Presidency University to have separate wall with 3D images of Amartya Sen, Abhijit Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: Presidency University will soon have a separate wall with embossed three-dimensional images of it's two Nobel laureate alumni members - Amartya Sen and Abhijit Binayak Banerjee in its campus, Registrar Debojyoti Konar said on Thursday.

Konar said the planning and development committee of the university took the decision on Thursday.

"We think it will be befitting for the institute, which is proud to have two of its former students as recipients of Nobel prize for Economics."

This apart, Banerjee's name will be included in the existing 'Wall of Fame' corridor of the university where names of its illustrious students had been engraved and their feats briefly chronicled.

The university will also bring out a specially designed certificate to felicitate Banerjee, who had been among the mentors of the University, whenever he visits the campus, Konar said.

Asked if Presidency will felicitate Banerjee during his proposed one-day visit to the city on October 23, Konar said, "We had contacted him and requested to visit the campus on that day. But since he has a very hectic schedule we are not sure. Still, we wish he visits his alma mater in city for some time during his visit this month."

Sen and Banerjee had studied in Presidency College which became a university nine years ago.