Home Cities Kolkata

Presidency University students' union elections to clash with mid-sem exams

The West Bengal government had put students' union polls on hold for over two years in four state universities.

Published: 22nd October 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Presidency University

Presidency University (Photo | Presidency University Website)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after Presidency University issued notification to hold students' union polls on November 14, a representative body of the students said on Tuesday that many would not be able to participate in the electoral process as the date would clash with mid-semseter exams.

The West Bengal government had put students' union polls on hold for over two years in four state universities.

Alleging that the university authorities did not seek the opinion of all the unions, the Independent Consolidation (IC) said in a statement, "We are not sure about the fairness and transparency of the entire election process.

" The IC held a meeting on the campus on October 22 to press for its demand "for ensuring participation of all students in the electoral process.

" On October 21, Presidency University Dean of Students Arun Maity issued a notification which said election to the five posts of the students union will be held on November 14.

The notification followed the decision of the Higher Education department to give go-ahead to Presidency University to hold elections, Maity said.

Besides Presidency University, Jadavpur University, Rabindra Bharati University and Diamond Harbour Women's University were also allowed to conduct elections whenever they deemed appropriate.

A letter in this regard was sent by the assistant secretary of state for Higher Education Department to the vice-chancellors of the four universities on Thursday.

Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Students' Organisation, All India Students' Association and All India Students' Federation are the other contenders for the poll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Presidency University Students' union election
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp