Designer Gaurav Gupta launches his 1st store in Kolkata

Gupta's three other stores are currently operating at Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli and DLF Emporio in New Delhi, and Kala Ghoda in Mumbai.

Published: 11th September 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Gupta

Models showcase the creations by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Noted fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has launched his first store in Kolkata.

Located in Galleria 1910 and sprawling in 1,600 sq. ft area, the retail space that opened on Tuesday houses the designer's bridal couture, women's haute couture along with GG Man for weddings and occasion wear.

Gupta said: "We have always aimed to open our flagship stores with a unique mix of couture, glamour, aspiration, warmth and welcome. Each of our stores across the country aim to be an extension of the Gaurav Gupta world. A lot of my work finds its foundations in surrealism and magic realism. I find myself going back to beauty in art and architecture, abstraction and magic and Kolkata has so much of it.

"I am certain that the modern Indian consumer in Kolkata will embrace our surrealism and magic and I am excited to finally be here extending my brand to this rich milieu of culturally rooted yet futuristic audience."

Gupta's three other stores are currently operating at Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli and DLF Emporio in New Delhi, and Kala Ghoda in Mumbai.

