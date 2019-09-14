Home Cities Kolkata

Saradha case: Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar ignores CBI summon

The CBI served the notice on Friday, hours after Kolkata High Court vacated its interim order granting Kumar protection from arrest in connection with 2,500 crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

Published: 14th September 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former commissioner of Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar did not turn up at the CBI’s office within the stipulated time that the investigating agency mentioned in the notice served on the former top cop.

The agency asked Kumar to come to its office in Salt Lake between 10 am and 3 pm. According to CBI sources, Kumar sent an email asking for a month to visit the agency’s office.

“In his email, Kumar said he is on leave and needs a month to come to our office,’’ said a CBI official.

The CBI sleuths waited at its CGO Complex office till 3 pm. When Kumar did not turn up, a team of officers, including joint director Pankaj Srivastav and Tathagata Vardhan, the investigating officer of Saradha scam case, left the agency’s office and went to a lawyer’s house in Ballygunge Place.

“We discussed the issue with our lawyer. We are yet to decide what will be our next course of action,’’ said Srivastav.

TAGS
Rajeev Kumar CBI Saradha Chit Fund Case
