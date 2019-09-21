JU violence: Bengal Governor visits ailing VC, says will work together for students' welfare

Home Cities Kolkata

Dhankar arrived at the hospital in the southern part of the city's Dhakuria area around 10 am to meet Das and pro-VC PK Ghosh, who were admitted on Thursday.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visits Jadavpur University's Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das at a private hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visits Jadavpur University's Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das at a private hospital in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday visited Jadavpur University’s vice-chancellor and pro-vice chancellor, who fell ill during Thursday’s campus fracas surrounding the visit of Union minister Babul Supriyo and are under treatment at a private hospital.

Besides checking on their health, Dhankar told V-C Suranjan Das and Pro V-C Pradip Ghosh that he will work senior faculty members of the institution to create the best possible ambience for students. The Asansol BJP MP was allegedly heckled by Leftwing student activists after he arrived on campus to address a seminar organised by saffron students’ wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

ALSO READ | Jadavpur University violence: Babul Supriyo to file defamation case against CPM leader Mohammad Salim

Dhankar, also the Chancellor of JU, arrived at the hospital around 10 am and spent 25 minutes with the two top administrative heads. “The V-C is doing fine and wants to go home. Das said that he will hold a session with students once he is back on campus,” Dhankar said.“I am glad that we are on the same page. We have to work together to create a best possible ambience that will help build the character of students and encourage them to contribute to nation building,” Dhankar was quoted as telling the V-C on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Jadavpur University violence: Trinamool, BJP engage in war of words

Earlier, the Governor took a serious view of the V-C leaving the campus while Supriyo was still confined by the agitating students. A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan pointed to “the issue of serious lapses by the University VC, including virtual abandonment of his obligations.”

After visiting the two administrative heads of the university, Dhankar said, “I was concerned about their health. I would reach out to the V-C’s daughter and wife and assure them that all is well,” the Governor said. The V-C’s wife is a professor at Calcutta University.Hospital authorities said Das and Ghosh were not injured in the fracas. They were admitted with high blood pressure, a hospital official said.

