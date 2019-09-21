Home Cities Kolkata

Saradha scam: CBI sets up special cell to track ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar

The investigating agency formed five teams, comprising officers from its Delhi and Uttar Pradesh units, to carry out search operations in different parts of the city and adjoining areas.

Published: 21st September 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The CBI has set up a special control room in its Kolkata office to trace former commissioner of Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Rs 2,500 crore Saradha scam. Kumar is currently deemed ‘untraceable’.

The investigating agency formed five teams, comprising officers from its Delhi and Uttar Pradesh units, to carry out search operations in different parts of the city and adjoining areas.

The CBI set up the control-room after Alipore court on Thursday lifted its stay on Kumar’s arrest, while rejecting the agency’s petition seeking a non-bailable warrant against the former top cop.

CBI officers talked to Kumar’s wife Sanchita on Friday, as she signed the petition submitted before the court in Alipore on Thursday opposing the CBI’s plea. “We collected her phone number,” an officer said.

The agency initiated the hunt for Kumar after Kolkata High Court vacated its interim order granting him protection from arrest on September 13.

On Friday, the sleuths raided a resort in Budge Budge, on the outskirts of Kolkata, and several private hotels in South 24-Parganas district.

On Thursday, the CBI searched the IPS guest house in Alipore, as well as the CID’s guest house and a hotel on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

“Since Kumar has switched off both his mobile phones, the lower-location technology is not being able to track him. We are relying on information from our sources,” another officer said.

The Centre and the Mamata government had been locked in a war of words after the CBI’s bid to arrest Kumar was thwarted by the city police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar CBI Saradha Scam
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp