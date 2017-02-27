MUMBAI: Harbour line services were halted on the Central Railways line after three wagons and brake van of a goods train derailed between Ravli and Kurla here, on down harbour line early on Monday Morning.

However, Suburban trains services are running between Kurla and Panvel without any disruption.

Railway authorities are clearing the tracks to resume services on the suburban line.

No causalities have been reported till now.

Further details are awaited.