MUMBAI: After a brief break, heavy rains lashed Mumbai last night but no untoward incident was reported so far, a senior civic official said.

Thundershowers and lightning also struck the megapolis.

An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said from 8.30 am yesterday to 8.30 am today the Colaba observatory recorded 56.8 mm rain while the Santacruz observatory recorded 103.2 mm rain.

According to the civic official, following the downpour, few low lying areas witnessed minor water-logging, but the vehicular traffic was not affected.

He also said the suburbans trains on all the three lines - Central, Western and Harbour -- were running late by five to ten minutes and the civic-run BEST buses were plying as per schedule.

"The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has kept its machinery ready to tackle any kind of eventuality," the official maintained.

On August 29, torrential rain accompanied by strong winds had pummelled the megapolis throwing normal life out of gear.