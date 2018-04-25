MUMBAI: A group of lawyers started a signature campaign outside Bombay High Court in support of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday.

The lawyers, who had also approached the acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, yesterday had requested her to take Suo Moto action against people ‘maligning the institution of Chief Justice of India’.

The Mumbai based lawyers who have come forth in support of the CJI have also alleged that the political parties have colluded to “challenge the rule of law and authority of courts” in their memorandum submitted to the Acting chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

“A systematic attempt is being made to malign not only the image and institution of Chief Justice of India and the justice delivery system in the eyes of public, but also to sabotage the Constitution of India. This is nothing short of sedition,” the letter signed by the lawyers has stated.

The lawyers have cited the case of Judge B.H. Loya’s death in support of their allegations that the political parties are using the case to malign the CJI.

“It was a veiled attempt to launch a frontal attack on the independence of the judiciary and to dilute the credibility of judicial institutions,” the lawyers have said.

The lawyers met the acting chief justice of Bombay High Court under the leadership of Adv Prashant Maggu have demanded investigation into the attempts to malign image of the CJI instead of naming any political leader or the party.