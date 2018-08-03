150 passengers stranded at Mumbai International Airport due to flight delay

By ANI

MUMBAI: At least 150 passengers of Mumbai-Dubai bound AI 983 flight of Air India have been stranded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after their flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8 pm on Thursday, has still not taken off following a technical problem in the aircraft.

After waiting at the airport for several hours, a few passengers later fought with the Air India staff as there was apparently no update given to them regarding departure.

"We have been waiting at the airport since a long time. There is a three-month-old baby among other kids, who are travelling. However, there is nobody here to give us an answer as to when the flight will take off. Even they gave us bad food to eat. The airport staff is dealing unprofessionally and even told a few to refund their money from the sites they booked," a lady passenger said.

