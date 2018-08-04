Home Cities Mumbai

Thane: Youth stabs 21-year-old old girl to death in broad daylight

According to initial reports, the youth, whose identity is not yet known, stabbed her several times and left her to die on the streets.

THANE: A 21-year-old girl was allegedly brutally stabbed to death by a youth in broad daylight on here on Saturday.

The incident occurred this morning at around 10:30 hours at the Murphy RTO office area, where the victim Prachi Zade was proceeding on her two-wheeler.

According to initial reports, the youth, whose identity is not yet known, stabbed her several times and left her to die on the streets, police said.

Later, the alleged accused also attempted suicide by inflicting stab wounds on himself. He was then admitted to a city hospital by some unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, the senior police officials rushed to the scene and started a probe into the murder by launching a manhunt for the injured youth.

"The motive behind the killing has yet to be ascertained but is said to be an outcome of love affair," said the police.

The body of the victim has been sent to the civil hospital for post- mortem.

"The local police has registered a case of murder under section 302 of Indian Penal Code," it was stated.

