Home Cities Mumbai

43 injured in fire at Bharat Petroleum refinery at Chembur in Mumbai

Of the 43 injured in the initial blast and consequent fire, 22 have been allowed to go home after preliminary treatment at BPCL health centre, 21 have been shifted to Inlax hospital in Chembur.

Published: 09th August 2018 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

43 injured in fire at Bharat Petroleum refinery at Chembur in Mumbai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: At least 43 people are feared to have been injured in a fire that broke out at the hydrocracker unit of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) refinery at Mahul near the eastern suburb of Chembur in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

"We have shut the hydrocracker and assessment will be done on Thursday to know how long we need to keep it shut," R. Ramachandran, head of the refineries said while stressing that the reasons for the blast and fire can be known only after the investigations tomorrow.

Of the 43 injured in the initial blast and consequent fire, 22 have been allowed to go home after preliminary treatment at BPCL health centre, 21 have been shifted to Inlax hospital in Chembur. One of the injured workers is said to be critical and has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), police have said.

According to Nisar Sheikh (28) a contractual labor at the plant where the blast and fire occurred, there were over 200 workers working in the area when the blast occurred just around 3 pm. "The CISF security guards immediately threw open all the gates and all the labors were instructed to evacuate the premises," he said.

Pradeep Pawar, a resident of Mahul village adjacent to the BPCL plant, said that while he was working inside his home, he heard a massive blast at around 3 pm. "I felt the blow of the blast even as I heard a loud thump. I could feel tremors in my house. I came to see what has happened as saw people running here and there. All of them appeared tribally frightened. This is our life. We live here in the shadow of death," Pawar said.

According to fire brigade sources, the call was received at around 3.03 pm, the fire was categorized to be of 'grade 3' and nine fire engines were pressed in the service. The firefighting operations were on till the time of going to the press. Fire and blast in Hydrocarbon plant containing 72-ton hydrocarbon used for diesel generation in cracking vacuum gas oil and hydrocarbon unit caused damage to nearby plants also. Hence, all plants had to be depressurized and shut down for safety reasons.

Tremendous heat and buildup pressure compelled the fire brigade to conduct firefighting operations from a safe distance and by using monitors, said chief fire officer Prabhakar Rahangadale. However, the fire is now well under control, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BPCL FIRE Mumbai Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema