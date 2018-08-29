Amid rising fuel prices, NDA ally Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi's 'achhe din' promise

By PTI

MUMBAI: In view of soaring petrol and diesel prices, the Shiv Sena today asked its senior alliance partner BJP to ensure citizens have a stable life even if it cannot bring "achhe din" (good days) for them.

The Sena claimed that petrol pumps have been asked to put up pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Details of rising fuel prices in the NDA government's tenure should also be displayed along with the PM's photos, the Sena said.

Petrol prices crossed the Rs 78 per litre mark in Delhi for the first time yesterday in more than two-and-half months, while diesel was going at Rs 69.61 per litre.

'Achhe Din' was the slogan used by Modi during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in 2014." The government has not been able to control the surge in fuel prices.

When prices touched an all-time high recently, the Centre intervened. But the public's happiness was short-lived as prices shot up again," the Sena said in an editorial written in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The government has clarified that fuel prices will not be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), so inexpensive petrol and diesel "will remain a dream", it said. The fuel prices would have come down substantially if they were brought under GST and people could have got some respite, the Marathi publication said, adding that inflation would have also come down.

"What is achhe din? People being able to satisfy their needs with minimum money and having spare money with them. Their lives should be stable and their living standards should rise. Of these, what has the government provided in the last four years?" the Sena sought to know.

Stating that a few months are left before Modi's tenure ends, the Sena asked why the PM could not provide stability to the people by reducing fuel prices.

"Forget achhe din, at least provide stability to the people," said the Sena, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra. The party said there are claims that petrol pumps have been strictly asked to display pictures of Modi.

"Instead of this photo session, there should be a display of stable fuel prices at petrol pumps. Or else, along with Modi's photos, there should be details of the rise in fuel prices in this government's tenure," the Sena said.