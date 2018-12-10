Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbaikars hail UK court's order to extradite Vijay Mallya

Bureaucrat-turned-lawyer Abha Singh said Mallya's extradition would restore people's faith in Indian laws.

Published: 10th December 2018

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hours after the Westminster Magistrates' Court in United Kingdom ordered the extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, prominent Mumbaikars welcomed the development and said it would send a strong message to economic offenders.

Mallya is wanted for alleged bank fraud amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore. On Monday evening, Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot ordered his extradition.

Bureaucrat-turned-lawyer Abha Singh said Mallya's extradition would restore people's faith in Indian laws and also send a message to economic offenders that they couldn't walk away after cheating fellow countrymen.

She said it had made the country more powerful and would also help get other fugitive offenders like diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi back to the country.

Nirav Modi and Choksi are accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore.

BJP Lok Sabha MP BJP MP from Mumbai North-East Kirit Somaiya said, "The Modi government has got Vijay Mallya. This is the beginning of the action. The Insolvency Code has started showing results. Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel issues have been resolved, and now action begins against ghotalebaj."

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, while expressing gratitude to the UK court for Mallya's extradition, said that he stood by his earlier allegations on the businessman's escape from the country.

"We are grateful to the London court. I hope the entire money will be recovered from Mallya and banks get their dues. But I am still firm on (my allegation) why look out notice was removed and he (Mallya) was given green signal to decamp with a full load of entire aircraft?" he said.

Social activist Mayank Gandhi lauded the government agencies' efforts in putting up a strong case to get Mallya extradited.

"The agencies (including CBI) put in hectic efforts to present the case strongly in court. Moreover, the government also kept the pressure on," Gandhi said.

Mumbai-based chartered accountant Nagesh Dubey said the common man was feeling satisfied with the news of Mallya's extradition and are hopeful that taxpayers' money would be recovered.

