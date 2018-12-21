Home Cities Mumbai

Man arrested with watches worth Rs 53 lakh at Mumbai airport

Authorities at An employee at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has arrested a man who was trying to smuggle in two Swiss-made wristwatches worth Rs 53 lakh. 

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs intercepted Hatim Kothari on the intervening night of December 11 and 12 on his arrival from Hong Kong in a Jet Airways flight. He cleared the green channel at the airport, but a during a physical search he was found with the wristwatches of Audemars Piguet, a premium watchmaker.

The accused was worksing at the Bandra branch of 'Art of Time', a leading retailer of branded watches.

“He was intercepted while coming out of the toilet and a search of the dustbin in the cubicle resulted in the recovery of a packet containing 20 gold bars, weighing 2,332 grams,” said a senior AIU officer.

