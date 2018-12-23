Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai teen kills ten-year-old boy for refusing sex, held

The accused stuffed the body in a suitcase and dumped it in a nullah to destroy evidence.

Published: 23rd December 2018

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a teenager for refusing him sex at Sakinaka in suburban Andheri, police said Sunday.

The accused stuffed the body in a suitcase and dumped it in a nullah to destroy evidence, they said, adding that the body has been recovered.

The incident took place Friday in Lalbahadur Shastri Nagar. However, it came to light after the boy's father, a scrap dealer, filed a missing person complaint with the local police, an official said.

The complainant told police that he had received a call from an unidentified person claiming that he had kidnapped his son and demanded Rs 5 lakh in ransom for his release, he said.

The complainant said he last saw his son Friday evening with his teenager friend. Police then detained the juvenile for questioning.

The whole case was untangled after the police found that the SIM card which was used to make the extortion call was registered in name of one Fakaruddin Chowdhary, said Kishore Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka police station.

Chowdhary told police that his 15-year-old son was using the SIM card, he said.

On questioning, the 15-year-old revealed that he made the ransom call to the scrap dealer on the insistence of his friend, the main accused in the case, who has been detained by the police.

Subsequently, the accused admitted killing the ten-year-old for refusing to have sex with him, he said.

According to the police official, the teenager throttled the ten-year-old in a public toilet and packed his body in a suitcase which he dumped in a nullah along the 90 ft Road in Sakinaka.

Accordingly, police detained the accused and Chowdhary's son and produced them before juvenile court, he said, adding that they were sent to Dongari children home. Further investigation is underway.

 

