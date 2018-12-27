Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Seven including four elders die in Chembur high-rise building fire

The fire comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the 29 December inferno at the Kamala Mills compound of Mumbai, in which 14 people were killed.

Published: 27th December 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the fire that broke out at at Tilak Nagar's Sargam Society in Mumbai's Chembur on December 27, 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Seven people including four elderly persons died in a major fire at a high-rise in Tilak Nagar of Chembur in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Around 10 fire tenders and five tankers were rushed to the spot after the fire broke out on the 10th floor of the Sargam Society building. The level 3 fire was reported at around 8 pm and was brought under control by 10:20 pm, fire brigade officials said.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be known, officials say that it spread after a loud blast - probably from a gas cylinder.

Four elderly persons Sunita and Bhalachandra (both 72) and Suman (83) and Shrinivas (86) of the Joshi family died in the fire.

Last week, around 20 persons were killed in multiple incidents of fire in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Thursday's fire comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the 29 December inferno at the Kamala Mills compound of Mumbai, in which 14 people were killed.

