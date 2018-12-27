Mumbai: Seven including four elders die in Chembur high-rise building fire

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Seven people including four elderly persons died in a major fire at a high-rise in Tilak Nagar of Chembur in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Around 10 fire tenders and five tankers were rushed to the spot after the fire broke out on the 10th floor of the Sargam Society building. The level 3 fire was reported at around 8 pm and was brought under control by 10:20 pm, fire brigade officials said.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be known, officials say that it spread after a loud blast - probably from a gas cylinder.

Four elderly persons Sunita and Bhalachandra (both 72) and Suman (83) and Shrinivas (86) of the Joshi family died in the fire.

V N Panigrahi, Deputy CFO Mumbai on fire that broke out in Sargam Society in Chembur yesterday night: We received a call on 7:46pm. 8 fire engine,1 water tanker & several ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused completely, cooling down operation underway." pic.twitter.com/TnRGCkKLW4 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018

Last week, around 20 persons were killed in multiple incidents of fire in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Thursday's fire comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the 29 December inferno at the Kamala Mills compound of Mumbai, in which 14 people were killed.