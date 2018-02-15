One killed after fire breaks out in godown in Mumbai's Andheri
By ANI | Published: 15th February 2018 10:59 AM |
Last Updated: 15th February 2018 10:59 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: One person was killed after a massive fire broke out at a godown in Mittal Estate building in Mumbai’s Andheri on Thursday.
Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and after an hour of hard work flames were doused.
The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Vishwakarma (30). He succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital.
Further details are awaited.