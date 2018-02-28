MUMBAI: City police are scrutinising the documents found in the car of Jigar Thakkar, owner of a construction firm and an accused in an irrigation scam, who allegedly shot himself dead yesterday.

Also, the car had an entry pass sticker for 2016 Maharashtra legislature session, and investigating officers will probe why Thakkar had obtained this pass, a senior police official said today.

Thakkar, an accused in the Gosikhurd irrigation scam case, allegedly shot himself inside his car at Marine Drive in South Mumbai yesterday.

"We have found some papers in the car. We are scrutinising them," a police spokesperson said here.

Thakkar's body was handed over to his relatives today morning after an autopsy.

Police found a plastic bag full of documents, among other things, in the car.

The car had an entry pass sticker of 2016 for the state legislature's session.

"We will look into how this entry pass for Vidhan Bhavan (legislative complex) was obtained," a senior police official said.

The 41-year-old contractor, owner of D Thakkar Construction, was an accused in the Gosikhurd irrigation scam, and was charge-sheeted by the Anti Corruption Bureau in January this year.

As per the preliminary investigation, Thakkar had incurred heavy losses in his business.

Gosikhurd is one of the major irrigation projects in the Godavari basin in Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

It is alleged that there were irregularities in the tendering process for the project.