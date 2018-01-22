MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in an industrial area in suburban Andheri early today, leaving two firemen injured and gutting a part of the premises, a fire brigade official said.

The fire brigade got a call around 1.16 am about the blaze in a ground-plus-one-floor structure in the Mistry Industrial Estate area near Marol, he said.

The personnel along with eight firefighting engines rushed to the spot, the official said.

The flames spread over the electrical wiring and other installations, and gutted a part of the industrial area, he said.

The fire brigade personnel managed to douse the flames after hectic efforts for a few hours, he said.

Two firemen sustained minor injuries and were admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital. They were discharged after being provided primary treatment, the official said.

Earlier on January 19, a massive fire had broken out at the Navrang studio in the Todi Mills Compound in Lower Parel area.

Prior to it, on January 6, a huge fire occurred at the Cinevista studio in suburban Kanjurmarg, claiming one life.