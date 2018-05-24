Home Cities Mumbai

Security stepped up at Mumbai railway stations after bomb threat call 

The control room of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) received the call around 1.10 pm today, in which the caller threatened the duty officer about the possible blast at a railway station.

Published: 24th May 2018 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Railway station image used for representation (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have stepped up security at prominent railway stations in the city after an anonymous caller threatened to blow up "Bombay" railway station, an official said today.

The control room of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) received the call around 1.10 pm today, in which the caller threatened the duty officer about the possible blast at a railway station, the official said.

The RPF official immediately sent an alert to all the agencies and also informed the Government Railway Police (GRP), he said.

"As the caller mentioned 'Bombay' station, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were rushed to the Bombay Central Railway Station to avoid any untoward incident there," he said.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place at other prominent railway stations like Churchgate, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar, among others, an official said.

"After getting the information, we sent an alert to all the railway stations and also increased the police presence there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (GRP) Samadhan Pawar said.

"We carried out searches at these railway stations, but did not find anything suspicious.

Though there was nothing specific, we are on toes and trying to find out from where the call was made," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai railway station Threat call 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day