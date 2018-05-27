Home Cities Mumbai

Fire breaks out in Mumbai highrise; rescue operations underway

The high-rise building in suburban Goregaon, where the fire broke out, has a basement, two podiums and nine floors which accommodate families.

Published: 27th May 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 10:38 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out today in a highrise in suburban Goregaon after which fire engines were rushed to the spot, a fire official said.

The blaze broke out in the basement of Technic Plus One building at around 4:24 PM.

The official said a fireman was injured during the rescue operation and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

One person, who was trapped on the seventh floor of the building, sustained cut injuries on right hand and is undergoing treatment at hospital, he said.

The fire engulfed the building with smoke billowing from the basement to the ninth floor of the glass facade.

The high-rise building has a basement, two podiums and nine floors which accommodate families.

Rescue operation is underway, he added.

More details are awaited.

