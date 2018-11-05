Home Cities Mumbai

Deadline for Navi Mumbai airport likely to be extended by three months

Out of around 3,000 affected families in the 10 villages who need to be displaced, only a third have shifted as yet.

Published: 05th November 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Airport_EPS

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai International Airport is likely to miss the December 2019 deadline set for first take off. The deadline is likely to be extended at least by three months, as people of 10 villages in the project's core area haven't vacated their homes as yet.

Even though, the City and Industries Development Corporation (CIDCO) has agreed to give a special incentive of Rs 500 per sq ft to the villagers in return for agreeing to demolish their houses by November 7 and promised to pay the rent even in case of developer constructing new houses for them, the villagers haven't vacated their houses as yet.

Out of around 3,000 affected families in the 10 villages who need to be displaced, only a third have shifted as yet. While the CIDCO had expected the villagers to move out after monsoon, three deadlines to do so have had to be extended since July.

Of the 2,268-hectare land needed for the development of the first green-field international airport in the country, 671 hectares would be free after relocation of the project affected people (PAP) in these 10 villages. Those set to be displaced have also accepted the package for relocation. However, the process is getting delayed as some of the small demands of the PAP have not been met as yet. While people from four of the ten villages are not ready to move due to reasons like non-payment of rents, people from three other villages have demanded relocation after experiencing flooding during monsoon due to land filling activity for the airstrip.

According to a senior CIDCO official, while almost 60 per cent of the land filling activity for the first phase has been completed, around 45 hectares of the 500-hectare land required for the first phase, remains to be acquired.

This has hampered work in the first phase and the CIDCO officials are looking for possibilities of clearing the area by December to be able to make the first phase operational by March 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navi Mumbai airport Navi Mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp