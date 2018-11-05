Home Cities Mumbai

Nobody from forest dept wanted to kill the tigress: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi had condemned Mungantiwar in strong words holding him responsible for the death of the tigress.

Published: 05th November 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

tiger

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nobody from forest department wanted to kill the tigress. All attempts were being made to capture her. However, bullets had to be fired to save lives of people in the team trying to capture her, Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said here on Sunday.

Earlier, while speaking to media at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi had condemned Mungantiwar in strong words holding him responsible for the death of the tigress.

She also said that she should soon write to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the "utter lack of empathy for animals" and she will fight the case legally, criminally as well as politically. When asked about it, Mungantiwar said that the tigress was shot dead as a last resort when all attempts to tranquilize her failed and she attacked forest officials.

"Nobody in the forest department wanted to kill the tigress and hundreds of forest department officials were trying to capture her alive for the last three months. After Avni had killed 13 people in the recent past there was lot of unrest amongst farmers and tribals.  All possible means were tried to capture the animal alive but it had to be shot down to save the lives of forest officials," he said.

Gandhi had raised questions about Maharashtra forest department's choice of Shafat Ali Khan to capture the tigress.

"He had killed three tigers, at least 10 leopards, few elephants and 300 wild boars in Chandrapur alone. He is a criminal known for supplying guns to anti-nationals and for a suspected case of murder in Hyderabad," she had said in one of her tweets. Incidentally, Mungantiwar hails from Chandrapur.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maneka Gandhi tiger killing in Maharashtra Man eater tiger Avni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp